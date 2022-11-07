Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Lessened by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,030 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up approximately 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.26% of Lantheus worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,593. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.