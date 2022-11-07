Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.61 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.61 million and $655,069.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

