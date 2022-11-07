Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,345 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 669.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,430 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

NYSE MMC opened at $160.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

