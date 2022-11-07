Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 29 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $815.74 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $845.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

