Legacy Housing (LEGH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,718,514 shares in the company, valued at $49,640,065.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,571 shares of company stock worth $1,236,360. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 181.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.