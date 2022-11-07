Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2,607.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.30. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $298.21.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

