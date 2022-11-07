Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,754 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

