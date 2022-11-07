Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.57 EPS.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LEG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. 12,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.07. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

