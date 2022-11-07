Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,889 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its position in Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $261.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

