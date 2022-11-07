Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 48 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $361.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $697.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

