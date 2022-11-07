Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $178,000.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $21.59 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

