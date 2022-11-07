Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $258.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

