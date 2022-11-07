Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

