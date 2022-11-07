Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 985.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $714,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $59.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99.

