Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

LNC opened at $33.61 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $92,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

