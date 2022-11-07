LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LINKBANCORP has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

About LINKBANCORP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNKB. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000.

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.