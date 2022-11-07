Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Hits $60.70 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $60.70 million and $430,085.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00600013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.07 or 0.31253679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,721,208 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

