Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $545,679.00

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $193.54 million and $545,679.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 186,230,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

