Lisk (LSK) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $138.78 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004748 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006667 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005427 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001793 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004416 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,948,097 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.