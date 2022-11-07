Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,780,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,733,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00283838 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $995.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
