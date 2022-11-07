LiveVox (LVOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. LiveVox has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. On average, analysts expect LiveVox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox Stock Performance

Shares of LVOX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. LiveVox has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $264.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of LiveVox

LVOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LiveVox by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.