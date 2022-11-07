Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.
L has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.11.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$113.07. The company had a trading volume of 171,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The stock has a market cap of C$37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$90.46 and a 52-week high of C$124.77.
Insider Activity
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Read More
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.