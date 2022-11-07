Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.58. 18,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,212. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

