LogiTron (LTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded 103.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. LogiTron has a total market cap of $601.92 million and $128.00 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

