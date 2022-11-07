Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 139,277 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.