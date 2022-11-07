Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $73.35. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,059. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

