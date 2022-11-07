Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $515,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.82. 52,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

