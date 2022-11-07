Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $203.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

