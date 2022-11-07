Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,234 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,583. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

