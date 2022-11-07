Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells £108,100 in Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Simon Thomas sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($10.87), for a total value of £108,100 ($124,985.55).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 920 ($10.64) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 868.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 944.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 674 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,090 ($12.60). The company has a market capitalization of £276.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2,787.88.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.25 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

Further Reading

