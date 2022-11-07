Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %

LPX opened at $53.27 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $5,498,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

