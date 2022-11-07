Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.
Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.9 %
LPX opened at $53.27 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38.
Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $5,498,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
