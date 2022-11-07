LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $19.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $266.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $268.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,183,000.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

