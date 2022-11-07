Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,917.00

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $3,917.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

