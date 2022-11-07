MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTSI. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $64.59 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
