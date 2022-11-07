Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 220,061 shares.The stock last traded at $65.51 and had previously closed at $66.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.38). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,616,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

