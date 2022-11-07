MAGIC (MAGIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.15 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. MAGIC has a market cap of $107.15 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,911,394 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

