Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Down 2.3 %
MHLD opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
