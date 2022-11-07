Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 2.3 %

MHLD opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 754.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.