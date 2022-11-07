Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $40.57 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $992,327.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $40.57 or 0.00193970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

