MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,646,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $233.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

