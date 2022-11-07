Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. 3,342,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,983. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International by 625.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.