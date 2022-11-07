Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.
Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.16. The company had a trading volume of 428,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,162. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
