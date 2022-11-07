Matador Resources (MTDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $70.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

