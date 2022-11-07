Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the period. Maximus comprises approximately 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.55% of Maximus worth $21,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 777,942.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,112,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,512,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth $38,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth $9,233,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

