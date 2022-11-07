MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 905,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 271,614 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

