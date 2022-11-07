MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 208,724 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.99 million. Analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

