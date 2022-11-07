Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. Medifast comprises approximately 2.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.74% of Medifast worth $56,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 80.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Trading Down 1.8 %

Medifast Announces Dividend

MED stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $235.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.