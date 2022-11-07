Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,842 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.