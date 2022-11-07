Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,020 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

NYSE MMM opened at $124.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

