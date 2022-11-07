Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

