Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 13,545.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NXST opened at $155.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

